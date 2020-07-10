OMV headquarters in Baton Rouge temporarily shut down to possible COVID-19 exposure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The headquarters of the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) in Baton Rouge have shut down to possible exposure of COVID-19 by an OMV employee, according to an official with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety.
OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain confirmed to WAFB that the OMV office on Independence Boulevard temporarily closed Friday, July 10.
Germain said the OMV location will remain closed until the facility had been sanitized and all employees had received the results of COVID-19 tests.
