Multiple agencies respond to reported drowning in Amite River

“Here’s what we know so far: a juvenile male jumped into the Amite River. He didn’t resurface. No foul play is suspected. The location is in a wooded area located at the end of Frenchtown Road between EBR and Bowman Street in Livingston Parish. Multiple agencies, including EBRSO, East Side Fire Department, Denham Springs Police Department, and District Fire and Central Fire Department are assisting LPSO in the search for the missing juvenile. We all remain on scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.