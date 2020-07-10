Mayor proclaims Friday, July 10 USS KIDD Day in honor of ‘Greyhound’ movie premiere

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has proclaimed Friday, July 10, 2020, as USS KIDD Day in honor of the new movie “Greyhound,” which premieres worldwide the same day on the Apple TV+ streaming service.
Portions of the naval drama were filmed onboard the USS KIDD and other locations in Baton Rouge in 2018. The screenplay for “Greyhound” was written by Tom Hanks who also stars in the film.
The production crew also held casting calls for Louisiana residents to appear as background actors in the film.
“It’s fitting that we honor USS KIDD in this way. The ship was the perfect set for this movie and we are pleased that she is right here in Baton Rouge,” Broome said.
RELATED: Actor Tom Hanks dines in Baton Rouge
“Greyhound” is based on the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd,” and is about the Battle of the Atlantic during WWII.
According to the Associated Press, “Greyhound” was previously scheduled to debut in theaters in June but was sold to Apple for $70 million. The film was reportedly made for $40 million.
For more information on how to watch “Greyhound” on Apple TV+ click here.
See the movie trailer for “Greyhound” below
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.