LSU releases plan to safely hold classes amid COVID-19 pandemic in Fall 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has released its “Roadmap to Fall 2020″ plan, detailing how the university will safely hold classes on campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the key safety protocols include:
- Physical Distancing – Maintain physical distancing of six feet whenever possible.
- Face Coverings – Face covering use is required on campus when it is not possible to maintain appropriate physical distancing of at least six feet, such as entering campus buildings, using common rooms, in classrooms, and frequenting other shared spaces.
- Hand Washing/Hand Sanitizer – Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or, if hand washing is not feasible, use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Coughing/Sneezing Etiquette — Remember, if you have to cough or sneeze, do so into a tissue or the inside your elbow rather than your hands. This will help to minimize the spread of germs as you touch doorknobs and surfaces.
- Cleaning – We will continue to operate using the increased cleaning protocols recommended by the CDC to ensure that all campus buildings are cleaned and sanitized consistent with that guidance.
School officials say classes of 100 or more students will be online with few exceptions. Classes with between 11-99 students will meet in designated rooms with full or partial/alternating in-person attendance days, officials say.
However, school officials will allow classes with 10 or fewer students to meet as scheduled.
