LSP seizes $7M+ in ‘high grade’ marijuana in illegal grow operation in St. Tammany, Orleans parishes; 4 arrested

(WAFB) - Louisiana State Police says on Wednesday, July 8, troopers and task force officers from LSP’s narcotics/violent crimes force seized more than 5,300 “high grade” marijuana plants and multiple pounds of processed marijuana with an estimated value of more than $7 million.
The marijuana was seized from three grow houses: two in St. Tammany Parish and one in Orleans Parish. Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with the bust. They’ve been booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.
After a lengthy investigation, troopers and officers executed six search warrants in St. Tammany and Orleans parishes. LSP officials say in addition to the marijuana, they also seized a small amount of cocaine, suboxone, two vehicles, two firearms, and about $75,000 in cash.
The following individuals were arrested (bond set at $1,500,00 each):
- Hung Q. Nguyen
- Phi Q. Nguyen
- Tuan Q. Nguyen
All three are charged with:
- Cultivation of marijuana
- Possession with intent to distribute schedule I controlled dangerous substance
- Creation/operation of a clandestine laboratory
- Drug conspiracy
- Racketeering
Hau Trung Pham was also arrested and booked into the jail on two counts of possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. His bond is set at $7,000.
