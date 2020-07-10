A local disease detective says COVID-19 may have impacted young people sooner than evidence shows

“I think now in part because we are testing much more broadly, allowing people to test without being symptomatic which in fact was one of the criteria if you’ll remember even just a month or so ago when we began the community-based testing you still had to be symptomatic and so that also would have probably eliminated a substantial number of young people who were in fact being infected at that time as well,” said Hassig. “So, I think now we’re getting a better picture of the intersection of youth and virus that probably was there all along but we didn’t, we weren’t accessing and testing perhaps in a way to detect it.”