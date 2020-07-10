Judge grants temporarily hold on mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Friday, July 10, a Caddo Parish judge granted a temporary restraining order on the city’s mask mandate enforcement.
Enforcement of the mask mandate and any penalties that would result from non-compliance are temporarily blocked by this restraining order.
Shreveport’s mask mandate went in effect on Wednesday, July 8. Residents are divided on the order.
Congressman Mike Johnson went to Facebook on Thursday, July 9, to weigh in on the mandate and mentioned a lawsuit was in the process of being filed.
The lawsuit was filed on Friday, July 10, on behalf of five Shreveport businesses. The businesses are Strawn’s, Monjuni’s of Portico (Youree Drive Location), Air U, Brain Train, and Bearing Service.
However, the owner of Monjuni’s of Portico said that the restaurant should not be involved in the lawsuit, even though it is named as one of the five. In the lawsuit’s paperwork, the owner of Monjuni’s of Portico did not sign it.
Mayor Perkins went to Twitter and Facebook to reply to Congressman Johson’s post.
The full lawsuit can be seen below.
The mayor has not commented about the lawsuit at this time.
Note: The story has been updated to identify Monjuni’s of Portico and their current involvement in the matter.
