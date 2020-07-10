John McDonogh and Sophie Wright statues vandalized

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two statues that were vandalized overnight in New Orleans.
The bust of the John McDonogh statue was toppled in Lafayette Square in front of Gallier Hall. It apparently happened overnight.
McDonogh was a former slave owner.
The Sophie B. Wright statue on Magazine and St. Andrew streets was also vandalized. Someone sprayed “BLM” on the statue and put a bag on its head.
If you know anything about what happened to the statues, call 504-822-1111.
