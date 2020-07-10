Hammond man charged with rape, home invasion may be connected to other crimes

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - A Hammond man has been charged with multiple sex offenses after being accused of raping a female.
Travis Walker, 38, was arrested Thursday, July 9, officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office say. He’s charged with second-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery, sexual battery, and home invasion.
TPSO officials say on June 1 around 11 a.m., Walker reportedly forced his way into a house in Hammond after a young female answered a knock at the door. Once inside, Walker is accused of raping and assaulting the female.
The investigation is ongoing. Detectives say they’re investigating other cases in which Walker may be a suspect.
