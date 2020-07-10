Friday, July 10: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Nick Gremillion | July 10, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated July 10 at 11:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, July 10, at 11:55 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 74,636 positive cases - increase of 2,642 cases
  • 3,272 deaths - 25 new deaths
  • 1,117 patients in the hospital - increase of 75 patients
  • 122 patients on ventilators - increase of 12 patients
  • 46,334 patients recovered - no change
  • 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
  • 39% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under

