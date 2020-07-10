FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat continues through weekend

Obviously, heat will be the main weather story through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures around most of the WAFB viewing area will be in the mid to upper 90s through the middle of next week. Then factor in the Gulf humidity, with dew point temperatures in the mid-70s, and we can expect heat index values running above 100° around metro Baton Rouge for six to eight hours or more each of the next few days. Peak heat index readings are likely to top 105° this weekend and early next week for the capital region, and could again reach the 110° level or higher in the more humid communities near the coast.