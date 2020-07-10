FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dangerous heat continues through weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday was a steamer, with highs in the low to mid-90s, abundant sunshine added to the heat load, and heat index readings climbed as high as 110° or more for some coastal communities.
Yet it gets hotter this weekend. In fact, the Storm Team is expecting 2020′s two hottest days thus far to occur over the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) has already issued a Heat Advisory across the region for Saturday and the Storm Team anticipates a repeat Sunday.
Obviously, heat will be the main weather story through the weekend and into next week. High temperatures around most of the WAFB viewing area will be in the mid to upper 90s through the middle of next week. Then factor in the Gulf humidity, with dew point temperatures in the mid-70s, and we can expect heat index values running above 100° around metro Baton Rouge for six to eight hours or more each of the next few days. Peak heat index readings are likely to top 105° this weekend and early next week for the capital region, and could again reach the 110° level or higher in the more humid communities near the coast.
An upper-level ridge centered to Louisiana’s west (a high-pressure “heat dome” of hot, dry air) will continue to dominate the weather pattern well into next week. That pattern means rain chances are set at 20% or less through the weekend and into the middle of next week. The one thing we will need to watch though is storms riding around the outer edge of that high-pressure ridge. Should the ridge shift a bit to the west, a storm cluster from the north or northwest could sideswipe the WAFB area with showers and a few t-storms. The chances for that happening are low, but not zero.
The extended outlook suggests the ridge will weaken later next week, allowing for an increase in rain chances and a welcomed drop of a few degrees in the daytime highs.
Tropical Storm Fay made landfall along the New Jersey coast Friday afternoon and will continue to move north. Fay did get a bit stronger than originally expected, with peak sustained winds of 60 mph prior to landfall. The tropical storm will steadily weaken as it moves through New York and western New England on its way into Canada.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.