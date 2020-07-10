FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Challenging summer weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready for some serious heat!
A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 9 a.m. for ALL of our viewing area and stays in effect until 10 p.m.
We are not expecting much of any relief from the July heat and humidity any time soon.
Today, sunny skies, light northwest winds and a high pushing into the mid 90°s. So, that means the “feels like” temperature will top out (at least) in the range of 105°.
Overnight, not much of a cool down – partly cloudy, steamy – a low staying in the upper 70°s.
Tomorrow and again Sunday, it’s more of the same. A Heat Advisory will likely stay in effect.
HOT and HUMID, very little chance for a shower – highs in the mid (possibly the upper!) 90°s. PLEASE be extremely careful in the heat!!
