CareSouth, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church hosting COVID-19 drive-thru testing, supplies giveaway in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - CareSouth Medical and Dental is partnering with the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing and giveaway supplies to residents at the church from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11.
CareSouth staff will be conducting free COVID-19 tests for up to 250 people. Organizers say you must pre-register to get tested and you must get tested to receive the supplies. No walkups will be allowed.
To pre-register for the test click here or call 225-650-2000. Organizers say the testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Residents must stay in their cars for the testing and the supplies. No more than four people per car for testing.
The testing is open to anyone ages 12 and up with or without symptoms and with and without insurance. No doctor’s order required. There are no out-of-pocket expenses. If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed. If you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost.
“We’re excited to partner with Shiloh to help make COVID-19 testing more accessible to everyone in our community, especially those who are most at risk,” said Matthew Valliere, CareSouth CEO. “Getting tested is the only way to help stop the spread.”
“This is a great opportunity to bring the testing to our members, their families and the community at large,” said Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, Pastor of Shiloh. “We’re very grateful to CareSouth for providing this service.”
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is located at 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Baton Rouge.
