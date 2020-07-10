BRCC modifies Fall 2020 plans, includes early start for Technical Education courses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College announces a change to the Fall 2020 plans as the institution continues to actualize what the semester will look like for new and returning students during the COVID-19 pandemic. A special Fall 2020 session is being held, August 3 to October 30, for several courses in the Technical Education Division. Course instruction will follow the previously released plan of being taught in a hybrid format that features both online and in-person classes.