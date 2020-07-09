Woman killed in fatal motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a woman in Livingston Parish.
According to LSP, the crash occurred on LA Highway 1025 (Arnold Road.) at the intersection of LA Highway 16 in Livingston Parish on July 8 around 8:30 p.m.
Officials state that Jean Chedester, 58, was traveling westbound on LA Hwy. 1025 on a Harley Davidson Trike.
As Chedester approached the intersection of LA Hwy 16, she failed to make a left turn and struck the median of LA Hwy 16.
After striking the median, the Harley Davison overturned and exited the right side of the roadway.
LSP states that she was wearing a DOT approved helmet, but Chedester sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to her injuries.
A toxicology sample was obtained from Chedester for analysis.
