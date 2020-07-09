Will federal unemployment benefits be extended? Here’s what we know so far

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Debates swirl around Washington D.C. about a new round of stimulus funding. This story is constantly updating, but here is what we know now when it comes to unemployment benefits and another one-time stimulus check.
According to Marketwatch.com, there are three proposals on the table to possibly replace the extra $600 a week in unemployment.
One proposal extends that additional $600 check until January 2021. This particular proposal is laid out in the HEREOS Act, which the House passed last month.
Although the House of Representatives passed the HEREOS Act, it doesn’t become a law until it goes through the senate. So, this proposal is just one option right now.
A second proposal, also known as the Worker Relief and Security Act, would continue the additional weekly benefit, but the amount could vary from state to state. With this proposal, the benefit would extend for as long as your state declares emergency due to COVID-19.
The third possible proposal is a back-to-work bonus, which would provide Americans an additional $450 a week if they return to work. Supporters of this proposal believe it works as an incentive for people to get back to the job.
Again, no decisions have been made on if or what will happen before the current federal unemployment plan expires on July 31.
Another part of this debate that is even more up in the air is another one-time stimulus check.
Earlier this week, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said a second stimulus check “could well” be a part of the next economic relief package, wrote Forbes. Only this time, this one may be aimed at those who make $40,000 a year or less.
Another package idea is, again, laid out in the HEROES Act, which would send another $1200 to American adults and families. The House wants to expand the number of people eligible to receive the aid.
So, when will any decisions be made?
It probably will not be for another few weeks as both the House and the Senate are currently on a two-week recess. They aren’t scheduled to return until the week of July 20.
