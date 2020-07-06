WBR council denies request to move Confederate statue

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Council has denied a request from the Port Allen City Council to have a Confederate statue in Port Allen relocated.
The Port Allen City Council unanimously voted Wednesday, July 8 in favor of a resolution that will request the West Baton Rouge Parish Council to move a Confederate statue in Port Allen to a local museum.
The statue of Henry Watkins Allen stands in front of the West Baton Rouge Parish Council Complex. If the parish council follows with a similar measure of their own, the statue would be moved to the West Baton Rouge Museum.
Allen, who is the namesake of the City of Port Allen, served as the Confederate governor of Louisiana from 1864 to 1865.
