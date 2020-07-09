Tucson Police Department releases bodycam footage of in-custody deaths over past decade

July 8, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT - Updated July 9 at 8:14 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has released body camera video of in-custody deaths over the past decade.

As Tucson Police Chief Magnus mentioned in his press conference on June 24, there have been a total of five in-custody deaths over the past decade in which some type of restraint was used by officers.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: The following video may be offensive to some viewers

  • Case Number: 2003220124 (March 22, 2020)

Body-worn Camera footage

  • Case Number: 1203171027 (March 17, 2012)

Camera 1: In-store behind the register view

Camera 2: In-car view

Camera 3: Store Interior

  • CaseNumber: 1209080293 (September 8, 2012)

No video provided by TPD

  • Case Number: 1008220841 (August 22, 2010)

Camera 1: In-car view

Camera 2: In-store behind the register view

Camera 3: Interior on entrance door

