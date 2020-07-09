Thursday, July 9: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

Latest coronavirus cases, deaths in La. as of Thursday, July 9
By Nick Gremillion | July 9, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 12:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, July 9, at 11:55 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 71,994 positive cases - increase of 1,843 cases
  • 3,247 deaths - 16 new deaths
  • 1,042 patients in the hospital - increase of 20 patients
  • 110 patients on ventilators - increase of 5 patients
  • 46,334 patients recovered - no change
  • 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
  • 39% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under

FOR MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE TAP HERE

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.