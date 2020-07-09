Thursday, July 9: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, July 9, at 11:55 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 71,994 positive cases - increase of 1,843 cases
- 3,247 deaths - 16 new deaths
- 1,042 patients in the hospital - increase of 20 patients
- 110 patients on ventilators - increase of 5 patients
- 46,334 patients recovered - no change
- 97% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 39% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under
