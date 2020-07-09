Superdome to light up Friday in honor of Mr. Mardi Gras Blaine Kern

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will honor the man who changed the face of carnival in New Orleans.
The dome will light up Friday night in purple, green and gold for Mr. Mardi Gras Blaine Kern.
FOX 8 Carnival Historian Arthur Hardy spoke to Kern in 2017.
“I always felt in my head and in my heart, it sounds corny, but that I had things to do. I don’t even know what it was. I always felt like I was trying to go to the next step beyond,” he said.
Kern’s talents as an artist were recognized at a young age. He was sent to Europe to learn from master craftsmen. He brought back what he learned to the states, turning down a job offer from Walt Disney himself to start his own business in New Orleans.
A private service will be held Friday.
