Request to remove Confederate statue in Port Allen now goes before WBR council

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A request by the Port Allen City Council to move a Confederate statue in the city is now going before the West Baton Rouge Parish Council.
The Port Allen City Council unanimously voted Wednesday, July 8 in favor of a resolution that will request the West Baton Rouge Parish Council to move a Confederate statue in Port Allen to a local museum.
The statue of Henry Watkins Allen stands in front of the West Baton Rouge Parish Council Complex. If the parish council follows with a similar measure of their own, the statue would be moved to the West Baton Rouge Museum.
Allen, who is the namesake of the City of Port Allen, served as the Confederate governor of Louisiana from 1864 to 1865.
The WBR council is set to meet Thursday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.