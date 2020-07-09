LSU says enrollment numbers strong despite pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With COVID-19 cases increasing in Louisiana, many schools are now worrying about their enrollment numbers for the upcoming school year.
WAFB spoke with Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) leaders, who are saying their enrollment numbers are currently lower than usual for the fall semester. However, LSU has seen an increase in the number of students coming in for the 2020-21 school year.
“Our enrollment numbers are fantastic. We had 28,000 applications compared to 24,000 last year. We had 6,700 deposits compared to 6,000 last year, so our enrollment numbers have been really, really strong,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan.
LSU plans to take on a hybrid form of learning this coming year, holding larger classes online and smaller classes in-person. They’re also creating new plans to help international students with the upcoming school year.
