FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Serious summertime heat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - And so it begins. The faucet is now “turned off” and the summer heat is now officially “turned on”!
Out the door this morning, temperatures are in the mid/upper 70°s, registering a “feels like” in the mid 80°s. And those number will continue to climb.
Under mostly sunny skies, we’re looking at daytime high temperatures in the low/mid 90°s - and that means the heat index will top out at 103° (or higher)!
Please be careful in the heat!
Overnight, partly cloudy and steamy with a low of 76°.
Friday, another dry one, and another HOT July day as highs top out at 94° with a heat index of 104° - 106°. A Heat Advisory is likely coming over the next few days.
