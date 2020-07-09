FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat index readings of 100°+ expected over next few days

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Invest 98L to Tropical Storm Fay at 4 p.m. Thursday. Fay is expected to skirt the U.S. east coast on its way north and could be a problematic rainmaker for parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England. Fortunately, significant strengthening is not anticipated as Fay heads northward along the east coast towards cooler waters. As the Storm Team has mentioned previously, this makes Tropical Storm Fay the earliest sixth named storm on record for the Atlantic Basin. Fay’s formation on July 9 beats the previous record holder, 2005′s Franklin (July 21), by almost two weeks.