EBRSO arrest man involved in Fourth of July shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives arrested a man involved in a Fourth of July shooting on Greenwell Springs Road that injured two adults, and two children.
According to EBRSO, Mieyoshi Edwards, 21, is also responsible for another shooting that happened in EBR in April on Hanks Drive.
Officials state that Edwards is charged with 3 counts of first degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the April 6 shooting on Hanks Dr.
Edwards is also charged with 4 counts of attempted first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with the Fourth of July shooting on Greenwell Springs Rd.
