BREC closing Independence Park Recreation Center after two summer camp kids test positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC announced Thursday, July 9 that it will be closing Independence Park Recreation Center after two summer campers tested positive for COVID-19.
BREC officials say a professional cleaning service will thoroughly sanitize the building.
The infected campers have not attended camp since June 30, BREC says, and the children’s mother reportedly told BREC staff Thursday that the kids tested positive. Families of other campers at that location have been notified and given recommendations to quarantine for 14 days. Operating staff will also quarantine for those two weeks.
BREC says the camp was scheduled to end July 24, but now will not resume this summer out of an abundance of caution.
“As the virus is clearly active and spreading through our community, we will continue to remain vigilant as we offer as many opportunities as we can for residents to safely experience our parks,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “While we continue to try and provide great services to the public, we encourage residents to stay home if possible and only get out for essential activities, wear face coverings, practice good hygiene and limit contact with anyone outside of their immediate family.”
BREC says this is the first notice it has received about a camper testing positive.
