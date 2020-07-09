Baton Rouge man dies in crash in West Feliciana Parish

One person was killed in a wreck on US 61 in West Feliciana Parish Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Nick Gremillion | July 9, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated July 9 at 11:15 AM

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that left a Baton Rouge man dead north of St. Francisville in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 9.

Tropper First Class Taylor Scrantz says the crash occurred around 2 a.m. on US 61 north of LA 66 in West Feliciana Parish.

Investigators say Jimmy Blount, 47, of Baton Rouge, was traveling northbound on US 61 in a 2020 Ford F-150 pickup when, for reasons still under investigation, ran off the roadway.

The truck then hit an embankment and overturned, authorities say.

Scrantz says Blount was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead the scene, according to investigators.

Troopers obtained a toxicology sample from Blount for analysis.

The case remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police.

