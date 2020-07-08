West Baton Rouge Schools releases phased plan for reopening in 2020-2021 school year

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with West Baton Rouge Schools have released their plans for the 2020-2021 school year as the pandemic continues.
The following letter was sent to parents:
Good Afternoon,
I hope you and your family are safe and well. I am calling today to update you on our initial plans to reopen schools in August. We understand the many concerns parents have about what school will look like when we reopen but please know that our priority is always the safety of our students, our staff, and our community. We have been working with guidance provided by the Louisiana Department of Education and the Department of Health to develop protocols to make our schools as safe as possible. We will reopen schools on August 6th but we want to have procedures in place to help us keep them open. We anticipate that our plans will be finalized by the week of July 20 and we will mail a more detailed plan out then.
The following are the basis of plans we have as of today:
We will have a “soft” opening of schools beginning August 6, 2020.
Operational plans will be determined by the Phase we are in as a state.
Phase I - All students will participate in Distance Learning from home.
Phase II - Grades Headstart - 6 will attend school on campus. Grades 7-12 will follow an alternating schedule. 50% of students will attend on campus Monday and Wednesday and the other 50% on Tuesday and Thursday. Fridays will be a Distance Learning Day.
Phase III - All students will be on campus. We will have protocols in place to address the top preventive measures indicated by the Department of Health. Hand washing or the use of hand sanitizer regularly. Face coverings will be worn in grades 3-12 and by staff members to the extent possible. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Students and staff member temperatures will be checked daily. Students and staff members who are sick will be asked to stay home.
The WBR Virtual Academy is available for those who are unable to attend classes on campus, or those who are uncomfortable sending their children to school. To fill out an application to enroll your children go to wbrschools.net. Students in the WBR Virtual Academy will stay in that platform no matter what grade they are in or what Phase the state is in.
We realize there are many questions you have about specific details regarding the opening of our schools, so I thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we continue to finalize those details. I assure you that more of those details will be communicated during the week of July 20th. Please also understand that once the school year gets underway, adjustments may have to be made.
We know this school year will be challenging but every year has its own unique challenges. But I also know that we have awesome people in WBR and that together we will make 2020-2021 a powerful and impactful school year for everyone. Thanks again for your patience and I hope you have a safe and enjoyable 4th of July weekend.
-Superintendent Wesley Watts
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.