West Baton Rouge Schools releases phased plan for reopening in 2020-2021 school year

I hope you and your family are safe and well. I am calling today to update you on our initial plans to reopen schools in August. We understand the many concerns parents have about what school will look like when we reopen but please know that our priority is always the safety of our students, our staff, and our community. We have been working with guidance provided by the Louisiana Department of Education and the Department of Health to develop protocols to make our schools as safe as possible. We will reopen schools on August 6th but we want to have procedures in place to help us keep them open. We anticipate that our plans will be finalized by the week of July 20 and we will mail a more detailed plan out then.