Wednesday, July 8: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, July 8, at 11:55 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 70,151 positive cases - increase of 1,891 cases
- 3,231 deaths - 20 new deaths
- 1,022 patients in the hospital - decrease of 3 patients
- 105 patients on ventilators - decrease of 4 patients
- 46,334 patients recovered - increase of 3,308 patients
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 39% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under
