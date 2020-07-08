Wednesday, July 8: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

LATEST number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Louisiana, as of 12 p.m. Wednesday July 8
By Nick Gremillion | July 8, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 12:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, July 8, at 11:55 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 70,151 positive cases - increase of 1,891 cases
  • 3,231 deaths - 20 new deaths
  • 1,022 patients in the hospital - decrease of 3 patients
  • 105 patients on ventilators - decrease of 4 patients
  • 46,334 patients recovered - increase of 3,308 patients
  • 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
  • 39% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under

