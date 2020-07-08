SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Woodlawn Panthers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 24 for Sportsline Summer Camp was with the Woodlawn Panthers, a team working hard to improve.
If you swing by Woodlawn High School during the summer mornings, you’ll find weights being lifted into the air and then hitting the floor. The Panthers are looking to leave behind last year’s 2-8 campaign as quickly as possible.
“Our kids are a little bit older,” said head coach Marcus Randall. “We had to start a lot of freshmen, a lot of freshmen and sophomores. A lot of those guys had the chance to get a lot of experience. They played a lot of football. and we look for those guys to bring that experience into this season.”
Sophomore quarterback Rickie Collins was thrown into the fire of Class 5A ball as a freshman last year. There were obviously mistakes but then growth.
“Now, it’s just like poetry in motion,” said Collins. “It’s real slow. Just picking defenses apart.”
Woodlawn also has a young man that’s been with the program for over a year, who the Panthers finally plan to unleash on Friday nights this fall.
“Amani Givens. He actually came here last year from Dutchtown. He had to sit out. He’s real strong in the weight room. He works hard. He’s probably one of our hardest workers. He never wants to stop working, actually,” Randall explained.
“We call him AG Muscle Man, AG Muscle Man,” said senior safety Lanard Harris. “People are going to be surprised by him this year.”
And with four of the five offensive linemen returning and defensive talent back as well, Woodlawn will look for a bounceback campaign in 2020.
Anything else you want to add?
“Stay woke. Woodlawn Panthers. We here,” Collins replied.
