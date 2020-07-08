Port Allen City Council unanimously votes to petition WBR Parish Council to move statue of Confederate Governor Henry Watkins Allen

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen City Council has unanimously voted to petition the West Baton Rouge Parish Council to move the statue of Henry Watkins Allen from outside of the parish council complex in Port Allen.
Allen, who is the namesake of the City of Port Allen, served as the Confederate Governor of Louisiana from 1864-1865.
The council voted on the resolution Wednesday, July 8, which requests the West Baton Rouge Parish Council relocate the statue of Allen from outside of the West Baton Rouge Parish Council Complex to inside the West Baton Rouge Museum.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.