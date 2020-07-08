Port Allen City Council to consider resolution to request Confederate statue of Henry Watkins Allen be moved

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The Port Allen City Council meets Wednesday, July 8. One of the items on the agenda is a potential request to have a Confederate statue moved.
The statue of Henry Watkins Allen stands in front of the West Baton Rouge Parish Council Complex. If approved, the statue would be moved to the West Baton Rouge Museum.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The issue will not be decided upon Wednesday evening. It is simply discussion about whether or not to adopt a resolution that would ask the West Baton Rouge Parish Council to move the statue.
