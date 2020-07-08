Parish president says Hwy. 42 project in Ascension Parish nearly done

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The long-awaited Highway 42 project in nearing completion, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment announced Wednesday, July 8.
“Highway 42 is a major east-west thoroughfare for us,” said Cointment. “Work has been going on for a long time, and planning has gone on even longer. I wanted to find out where things stood.”
Cointment says according to info from the state, the project should have all lanes of traffic open by the end of 2020. This was originally scheduled to happen by Thanksgiving, but work was delayed due to COVID-19. Once complete, the project will feature curbs, sidewalks, two westbound lanes, and two eastbound lanes. The lanes will be 11 feet wide and there will be a center median.
On the north side of Highway 42, there will be a 6-foot sidewalk along the back of the curb, while the south side will feature a 10-foot multi-use path.
DOTD urges drivers to use caution while driving through the construction area, especially during poor weather.
