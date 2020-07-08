Mayor Cantrell announces new restrictions after surge in COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, so city leaders are putting new restrictions in place on restaurants and bars.
The number of available tests have decreased, while testing at free sites, like Dillard University, has hit its quota before opening on Wednesday.
The new restrictions in New Orleans include no bar seating. and a maximum of 25 people indoor and 100 outdoors at restaurants. The restrictions begin Saturday.
“I’m worried about Bourbon Street,” Cantrell said. She is keeping an eye on the tourist destination, but has not made a move to implement further restrictions there.
New Orleans Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avengo said the testing supply shortage impacting mobile sites has not been fixed, but additional testing sites should open within the next week.
“It’s pretty clear we are on a dangerous path,” she said. The percentage of positive test are rising in Orleans Parish. Wednesday, 81 new cases were reported in the parish - more cases than the city has seen since April 20.
Each testing site is allotted 150 tests per day in hopes to not overwhelm the clinics the tests are submitted to.
The city reminds residents that the testing site at Dillard University is a walk-up site. When you arrive you are asked to park and then walk to the testing site.
