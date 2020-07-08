Longtime EBRSO deputy passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A longtime East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy died Tuesday, July 7 after suffering a heart attack.
Lt. Terryl Carter, 53, was part of a vast law enforcement family and most recently supervised the school resource officers assigned to the Central School District.
Sheriff Sid Gautreaux released the following statement on Carter’s death:
“I’m saddened to report the tragic news that EBRSO Lieutenant Terryl Carter, Sr. passed away unexpectedly last night while out of town with family. Terryl, 53, has served our agency and our community well for the past 27 years. He served in many roles during his tenure, with his most recent as Lieutenant over the School Resources Officers assigned to the Central School District.
Not only did Terryl dedicate his life to public service, but he leaves behind a strong legacy of dedication to our community. The Sheriff’s Office is blessed to have his wife, Captain Pauline Carter, serve our Capital Area Training Academy; his son Terryl Carter, Jr. serve in our Prison Records division; and his nephew Gregory Wilson serve in Uniform Patrol at our Gardere Substation.
I am forever grateful to Terryl for his service; and I am blessed to call his family, my family. Please join me in praying for all that loved him during this most difficult time. I have no doubt that Terryl has impacted the hearts of many. He will be forever missed.
Sheriff Sid J. Gautreaux, III”
