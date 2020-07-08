’It keeps me young’ - Randall’s miracle throw still one of LSU’s most amazing moments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU could’ve run the play a hundred, perhaps a thousand times and it may have only worked once.
That one time occurred on Nov. 9, 2002 in Lexington, Ky. Against the most mountainous of odds, quarterback Marcus Randall received a snap from behind his own 25-yard line, rolled to his right and chucked the football as far down the field as he possibly could.
A mass of Kentucky and LSU players alike converged beneath the descending ball around the Wildcats’ 20-yard line before it was deflected roughly five yards forward to a sprinting Devery Henderson, who gathered it in and sprinted into the endzone for the miraculous touchdown as time expired.
The television broadcast, obviously not anticipating the unthinkable, briefly threw up a scoreboard declaring Kentucky the winner of the contest. Wildcat fans, unaware of what had occurred, stormed the field and tore down the goalposts as LSU euphorically celebrated its 33-30 triumph. The play is now known as the “Bluegrass Miracle.”
These days, Randall is the head football coach at Woodlawn High School. We visited with him for a few minutes to recall one of the craziest and incredible finishes in college football history.
