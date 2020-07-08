Increase in COVID-19 cases leads to more testing in Ascension, Livingston parishes

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - As cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Baton Rouge, neighboring parishes have expanded their testing sites as a part of the Geaux Get Tested initiative.
“COVID-19 is probably more present, more ramped up in Louisiana today than it has ever been,” Gov. John Bel Edwards announced during his weekly COVID-19 news conference Wednesday, July 8.
Since the increase, the Greater Baton Rouge area is starting to provide more testing sites such in Livingston and Ascension Parishes.
Recently, the two parishes have reported a high number of cases. Now, they are trying to test more people.
“It’s kind of shocking, it is something that is real, it’s something that is coming out. And we want to help as many people as possible by getting them tested,” says Jason Oquinn, who is directing the COVID-19 testing site in Livingston Parish.
The free testing site was set up at the LM Lockhart Center in Denham Springs. Officials have made it a mobile drive-thru site to speed up the testing process. Organizers tell WAFB the tests will be sent directly to the labs making sure none of the patients’ personal information remains on site.
In Ascension Parish, at the Lamar Dixon Center the, the process was the same.
“So this is a part of the City of Baton Rouge’s efforts to expand access to test throughout the region. Obviously, a lot of people that work in Baton Rouge live in Ascension Parish, and so it makes sense, I think, to put one site in Ascension [Parish] which is a little bit closer to home for some folks,” testing site director Patrick Downs explains.
According to the National Guard and inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Health, the testing process is meant to be quick and easy. They test by swabbing the nose allowing people to stay in their cars and move along when they are finished.
“Well because this is a serious virus, I think everybody—I should be tested—this is my first time getting tested and I agree that I should be tested,” says Kenneth Lamia, who was in line to be tested for COVID-19 for the first time.
The Lamar-Dixon Center testing site will remain open until July 18. To register for a test at Lamar-Dixon click here.
In Livingston Parish, there will be free COVID-19 testing at the Walker Branch Library from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9.
