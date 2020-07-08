Governor urging residents to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is asking anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms in the Baton Rouge area, and across the state, to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force identified three places in the country that are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases. Those places are Baton Rouge, McAllen, Texas, and Jacksonville, Florida. The federal government is providing 5,000 tests daily to those places.
Residents living in smaller parishes surrounding East Baton Rouge are encouraged to take advantage of the available free testing as well.
