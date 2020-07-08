Gov. Edwards signs four bills into law Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, July 8, Governor John Bel Edwards signed four new bills in law.
These bills were the result of the 2020 Special Legislative Session.
The governor signed the following bills:
- ACT 6—HB 29 Makes supplemental appropriations for Fiscal Year 2019-2020.
- ACT 7—HB 7 Appropriates funds for the expenses of the judiciary for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
- ACT 8—HB 8 Makes appropriations for the expenses of the legislature for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
- ACT 9—HB 59 Provides relative to limitations of liability for public and private school districts and post-secondary institutions during a declared state of emergency or a public health emergency.
