GOHSEP director promoted to brigadier general of State Guard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The director of the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) received a promotion Wednesday, July 8.
GOHSEP Director Jim Waksom was promoted to Brigadier General of the State Guard, a branch of the Louisiana Military Department that includes a pool of retired military personnel that can be called back to active duty if needed.
LA National Guard Adjutant General Keith Waddell presented Waskom and his family with the new rank in Baton Rouge Wednesday.
Waksom is a retired colonel of the U.S. Army, who served for 33 years, 21 of which were in the National Guard. He was appointed by Governor John Bel Edwards in 2016 as the director of GOHSEP.
As director of GOHSEP, Waskom has led the state’s response and recovery efforts during several recent emergencies, including the state’s ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
