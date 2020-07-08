FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain today, drier days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more day when some of us will need the umbrella and then we ALL get to dry out!
In the meantime, it’s quiet with only spotty showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar for your early commute. Later in the day, we’re still expecting another round of wet weather – a 40% to 50% coverage and *not* so much the pockets of heavy rainfall some neighborhoods have experienced the past few days.
Our high this afternoon should top out in the lower 90°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy skies and a bit on the muggy side, a low of 76°.
Tomorrow, generally rain-free (for a change!) mostly sunny, and a high of 92°.
