FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid days ahead; rain chances low

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor Invest 98L, increasing development chances to 70% as of Wednesday morning. The NHC’s Tropical Weather Outlook issued at 1 p.m. Wednesday states “a tropical or subtropical cyclone is likely to form within the next day or so.” The latest model forecasts all move the system north-northeastward in the coming days, but the tracks range from keeping the system over land to moving it offshore and over the warm Atlantic coastal waters. It appears the NHC forecasters are presuming the disturbance will move slightly offshore, where it will have conditions conducive for development. Should this become Tropical Storm Fay, it would be the earliest occurrence of the sixth named storm for the Atlantic Basin. Franklin in 2005 currently holds that record, having formed July 21.