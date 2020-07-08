ELECTION REMINDER: You must be in line by 8 p.m. to vote in La. Saturday

(WAFB) - Louisianans in line at their polling location by 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11, will be allowed to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary election.
Only voters registered as a Democrat or Republican are eligible to vote in the July 11 Presidential Preference Primary.
Election Day polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Some polling places were moved to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. View an updated list of polling locations by clicking the link here.
Voters in 24 parishes, regardless of party, may have a local election on their ballot for Municipal Primary elections.
Voters are asked to bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet).
Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.
To receive more information contact the elections division of Louisiana’s Secretary of State’s Office by calling 800.883.2805 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.
