East Feliciana Public Schools announces options for 2020-21 school year

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana Public Schools has adopted a plan for how education will look for the 2020-21 school year.
The announcement was made Wednesday, July 8.
Families will be able to choose between sending their child to school and participating in a completely virtual program. Click here to read details about each plan. Click here to participate in an interest survey about the virtual program.
Parents who are interested in having their child participate in the virtual program should fill out the above linked survey by Wednesday, July 15.
