Counselors at SU offering virtual sessions to identify stress, depression, anxiety triggers

Irvin says most importantly, students must remember to talk, otherwise, those feelings could become overwhelming, " When you shake that bottle up, as long as your thumb is over the bottle, you see the fizz, but nothing is coming out. If you release the thumb, then everything comes out. Our emotions are the same. We can hold them in, and some people do well bottling them up. But eventually, you will shake and shake until the fizz has to come out. You don't know where and when it may come out."