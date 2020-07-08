Central Community School System releases reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year

By WAFB Staff | July 8, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT - Updated July 8 at 11:11 AM

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Community School System has released its reopening plan for the 2020-201 school year.

Central school officials say the school year will start Aug. 6.

The following is the reopening plan provided by the Central Community School System:

1. School Plans that Correspond with Louisiana Phases

IF LOUISIANA IS IN…

PHASE 1:All students will participate in Distance Learning unless otherwise notified. More detailed information will be provided if the state moves to Phase 1.

PHASE 2:Students in Pre-K through grade 6 will follow a traditional, full-day schedule.

  • These students will be present in school buildings five (5) days per week.

Students in grades 7-12 will follow a hybrid schedule consisting of both on-campus learning and Distance Learning.

  • Students will be split into two groups and physically attend school two days per week.
  • Group A will be on campus Monday and Tuesday. Group B will be on campus Thursday and Friday.
  • All students will participate in required Distance Learning activities on days they are not physically present at school.
  • More details will be released regarding the hybrid schedule soon.

PHASE 3:Students in grades 7 and 8 will move to a traditional schedule on campus. All other aspects of Phase 3 are the same as Phase 2.

2. Virtual Program Options

Full virtual options are available for children in Kindergarten through grade 12. For more information, please go to: https://virtualacademy.centralcss.org.

Important information regarding Virtual options:

  • A high-quality curriculum will be utilized.
  • Students will be provided a laptop for use in the Virtual Program.
  • Students must have access to a reliable internet connection in their home.
  • Students must commit to the Virtual Program for a complete semester.

3. Preparing for a Safe Start

  • We will have protocols in place to address preventive measures indicated by the Department of Health.
  • Students and staff members’ temperature will be checked daily.
  • Social distancing protocols will be in place to the greatest extent possible.
  • Hand washing protocols will be followed.
  • Face coverings for students in grades 3-12 are strongly recommended to the greatest extent possible.

MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE BY CLICKING HERE

