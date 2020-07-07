Project LOVE initiative asks people to send letters to veterans during COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The state’s office of veteran affairs is launching Project LOVE, an initiative to show veterans love and support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The office is asking Louisianans to write to more than 600 veterans who live in Louisiana’s five state-run veterans’ homes.
“Our veterans are among our state’s and nation’s most priceless treasures,” Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary COL Joey Strickland said. “Writing a letter to them to show them we care is a small token of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice. I encourage all Louisianans throughout this summer to reach out to a veteran living in one of our five veterans’ homes.”
LOVE stands for "love our veterans every day."
Louisianans can address their letters to Project LOVE and send them to one or more of our five veterans’ homes. The homes’ addresses are as follows:
Louisiana Veterans’ Homes:
- 4739 Highway 10
- Jackson, LA 70748
- 6700 Highway 165 North
- Monroe, LA 71203
- 3130 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway
- Bossier City, LA 71112
- 4080 W. Airline Highway
- Reserve, LA 70084
- 1610 Evangeline Road
- Jennings, LA 70546
For more information about LDVA, visit vetaffairs.la.gov, email veteran@la.gov, call 225.219.5000 or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
