La. Tech suspends voluntary workouts after second player tests positive for COVID-19
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | July 7, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 7:15 AM

RUSTON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Tech officials confirmed Monday, July 6, a second football player tested positive for COVID-19 and reported all voluntary workouts have been suspended for a few days due to the latest case.

Officials added the student-athlete will quarantine for 14 days and contact tracing was able to identify other players that could have been exposed. Those players will self-quarantine for two weeks, according to officials. The program is waiting on test results on several additional student-athletes.

The first positive case for the Bulldog football program was in mid-June, officials reported.

