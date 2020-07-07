La. Tech suspends voluntary workouts after second player tests positive for COVID-19

RUSTON, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Tech officials confirmed Monday, July 6, a second football player tested positive for COVID-19 and reported all voluntary workouts have been suspended for a few days due to the latest case.
Officials added the student-athlete will quarantine for 14 days and contact tracing was able to identify other players that could have been exposed. Those players will self-quarantine for two weeks, according to officials. The program is waiting on test results on several additional student-athletes.
The first positive case for the Bulldog football program was in mid-June, officials reported.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.