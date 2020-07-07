’I’m about sick of Alabama’ - Tigers topping Tide was highlight of the year for LSU great Toefield

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU may have beaten Clemson to win the national championship in New Orleans back on January 13, but for many Tiger fans, the highlight of the season was finally topping the Alabama Crimson Tide a couple of months earlier.
LSU had lost eight straight games to the Crimson Tide, including a 29-0 shellacking in 2018, before Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the Tigers pulled out the 46-41 triumph in Tuscaloosa.
Former LSU running back LaBrandon Toefield said he was particularly pleased with the outcome. Toefield, who was a Tiger from 1999-2002, explained he’s grown weary of what could be described to be “pretend Alabama fans” near his home town of Independence and throughout Tangipahoa Parish. The Crimson Tide has recruited several star players out of that area in recent years.
Toefield rushed for 2,149 yards during his LSU career and scored 26 touchdowns on the ground. He racked up 19 touchdowns during the 2001 season, as LSU finished 10-3 overall, won the Sugar Bowl, and won its first SEC championship in 13 years.
It was also the Tigers’ first-ever appearance in the conference championship game, as LSU finished in the Top 10 under then second-year head coach Nick Saban, who has coached the Crimson Tide since 2007.
