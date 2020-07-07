Former LSU RB LaBrandon Toefield remembers big games against Tennessee, Alabama

“Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. And this is me - I missed two games that year. Actually, I missed three games if you count the Sugar Bowl. We had a good offense that year: Michael Clayton, Josh Reed, Robert Royal. We definitely had the offensive line. I used to joke, ‘Y’all keep catching those passes and get down to the five and 10. You know what we’re going to do - run the ball,‘” Toefield explained.